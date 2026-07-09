Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler and train collision in Hearne prompts road closure

HEARNE, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of an 18-wheeler and train collision in Hearne, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

The reported crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of FM 485 and FM 1644. Officials have closed the area to traffic and are urging drivers to avoid the intersection and use alternate routes.

Officials have not released details about what led to the collision, if there are any injuries, the extent of damage to the truck or train, whether any hazardous materials were involved, or how many rail cars or vehicles were impacted. It is also still unclear whether the train derailed or whether rail service has been disrupted.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more information.