One dead in early morning Bryan stabbing

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — A person is dead after an early morning stabbing in Bryan.

Police found the victim on Poplar Circle just after 3 a.m. The victim later died at the hospital.

Officers ask the public to avoid the 2700 block of Poplar Circle. There is no active threat to the public.

The Bryan Police Emergency Response Unit is investigating.

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