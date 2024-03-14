Live music lives at Lake Walk with concerts and performances all year long

BRYAN, Texas — Lake Walk is excited to announce the live music calendar for Eats & Beats and The Local will host live music performances all year long.

Eats & Beats will feature two musicians per concert to tell a unique story about their journeys as artists and The Local will feature a local performer during the market each month.

"Lake Walk has always been a gathering space for the people of Bryan-College Station and we have watched since 2017 as more people find inspiration in the community we are building here,” said Tristan Estrada, Community Coordinator of Lake Walk. “Being able to amplify musicians that share a journey and a connection to our community makes each performance feel more personal and unique.”

As Bryan-College Station’s premier hospitality community, Lake Walk is proud to host best-in-class businesses such as The Stella Hotel, Woodhouse Spa Bryan-College Station, 6Whiskey, Kanji Sushi, and The Boardroom. Through these free and open-to-the-public live music initiatives, Lake Walk will be supporting The City of Bryan’s Music Friendly Texas Community designation to develop and elevate the musical arts and culture in the community.

“Live music is a great representation of the culture in Bryan. It brings together so many people from both inside and outside the Bryan area,” said PR & Communications Coordinator Lina Adams with Destination Bryan.

Eats & Beats concerts on April 27th, July 6th, and November 9th will feature two live performances in addition to food trucks, a mobile bar, and enhancements from Lake Walk retail businesses.

These concerts are a lively experience for the music lovers in our community; in contrast, The Local takes a more casual approach to live music. At The Local on the third Tuesday of each month, local musicians will enhance the inspiring atmosphere during the artisan market exhibiting handmade wares and artists of all mediums.

Talented musicians or businesses looking to get involved in these community programs are encouraged to connect with Lake Walk via its website or social media.

Hear the story of former Aggies who started their musical careers in Bryan-College Station at the first Eats & Beats on April 27th from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. with live performances from Kyle Hutton andMontclair; or, listen to the country music stylings of Charlie Weyler during The Local on March 19th from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lake Walk.