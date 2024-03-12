Dog Day Out: Aggieland Humane sees success with new program, more adoptions

BRYAN, Texas — You can support and spend your day with dogs at Aggieland Humane Society with its new program, Dog Day Out.

Barbara Dott is on her first dog day out with Hallie.

She’s been a pet owner and dog lover her whole life.

She had to put her 13-year-old dog down in September of 2023.

“I thought this would be a good way to get my dog fix because I love animals and I’m going to be traveling so I don’t want to adopt myself because I don’t feel it’s fair to the animal to leave them alone a lot of the time,” volunteer Barbara Dott said.

Aggieland Humane Society executive director Katrina Ross said they learned about the Dog Day Out program at a conference. Now, it’s a game-changer for the animals.

“Research shows dogs getting a break, even if it’s just for a couple of hours from the kennel environment, has a significant impact on their mental well-being and their adopt-ability,” Ross said.

Barbara has a full day planned with Hallie to enjoy the outdoors with some sweet treats along the way.

“First of all, we are planning a bath at Lucky Day Dog Wash,” Dott said. “Then, we will go to a pet-friendly restaurant. I’m going to Century Square today and take Hallie to Lick to get a pup cup and then hopefully go over to Central Park in College Station and walk around there.”

Aggieland Humane understands not everyone can adopt or foster.

Ross said this program at least opens a kennel up for the day while other dogs are out.

“We’ve had over 70 pets go on Dog Day Out,” Ross said. “We’ve had so many that have gotten adopted either from the person that took them or from someone that they met while out on their adventure.”

After their adventure, some dogs get adopted for a permanent dog day out.

You can sign up and volunteer for Dog Day Out here, or help them out with their Dog Day Out Wishlist