BRYAN, TX — At Grow On at AG, a farm tucked in Bryan, Texas, adults with disabilities are discovering far more than farming — they are finding community, purpose and a path forward.

Sharon Wells and her husband founded the farm 13 years ago after medical issues pushed the couple to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

What began as a personal health journey grew into something much larger when Wells asked a friend's son — who had disabilities and had struggled to find employment elsewhere — whether he would be interested in working there. The rest was history.

"I've been here for two years and I really enjoy it here," one farm worker said.

Since opening its gates to workers with disabilities, the farm has welcomed dozens of individuals who have found not only a place to work, but a place to belong.

"Over the years there has probably been about 50 adults with special needs that have come in and out of the farm," a farm representative said.

The farm's impact stretches well beyond its own fields. Several workers have used the skills gained at Grow On at AG to secure jobs elsewhere in the community.

"There is probably at least 6 or 8 that have gone to different places and gotten jobs," the representative said.

But the workers are not the only ones drawing something meaningful from the farm. For Wells, working alongside her team is a source of daily joy.

"You can hear the singing right now and it just impacts my life with so much joy," Wells said.

"They tell me you are doing such a great job. I say no, they teach me more than I teach them," Wells said.

Grow On at AG features an aquaponics system used to fertilize and cultivate its plants, with all production handled in-house through natural remedies. The Wells family also sells everything grown and created on the farm for profit, funding the operation's continued growth.

Workers are encouraged to contribute in every way they are capable.

The farm has earned widespread praise from those who say more spaces like it are needed in communities across the country.

"You can never have enough spaces that allow people to develop and grow and earn new skills and people of all abilities," one community member said.

The hope is that Grow On at AG will continue to expand — and eventually allow Wells to compensate her workers for their invaluable contributions. We will continue to follow the farm's story as it grows.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.

