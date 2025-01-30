Join KXXV as we proudly commemorate Black History Month from February 1st to March 1st. Throughout the month, our newscasts will highlight the diverse and impactful ways in which work and various professions intersect with the collective experiences of Black individuals.

To conclude our month-long celebration, KXXV will broadcast a special 30-minute program, showcasing the inspirational stories shared throughout February. Don't miss this special airing on Sunday, March 1st, from 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Celebrate with us and honor the legacy and achievements of the Black community.