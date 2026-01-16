Olivier Award-nominated hit 'The Choir of Man' in Aggieland January 21, 22

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Rudder Auditorium and OPAS host the worldwide smash hit The Choir of Man on January 21 and 22. The group is returning to Aggieland after kicking off its inaugural North American tour during the OPAS Season 46 in 2018.

The national tour brings 90 minutes of non-stop entertainment, featuring hits from varying genres including Guns N’ Roses, Luther Vandross, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, and more.

'The Choir of Man' coming to Rudder Auditorium

“The boys can’t wait to return to the U.S. We will be playing numerous return engagements as well as brand new markets. So, come thirsty for great music and great beer,” said Nic Doodson, show producer and creator.

Tickets range from $40.50 –$128. You can purchase tickets by clicking here or 979-845-1234.