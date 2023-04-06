Texas A&M senior competes on Wheel of Fortune

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A _ _ I E.

Can you solve the puzzle?

How about two Gs?

AGGIE.

Gordon Wilson, an Aggie and Salado native, was on Wheel of Fortune Wednesday competing for the big prize.

Wilson played alongside of a student from Alabama A&M and a Cal State Fullerton student.

The trio made their appearances on the show’s College Week Spring Break episode.

Wilson put up quite the fight in front of Pat Sajak and Vanna White, but ultimately came up short and didn’t make it to the final puzzle.

The leadership and development major did take home $6,400 though!