Texas A&M Board of Regents approves equine sciences institute

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved an Equine Sciences Institute here in College Station.

“The Texas A&M System to be able to utilize the vast resources to come together under one umbrella of moving forward as both science education and student activities,” said Dr. Cliff Lamb, director of AgriLife Research.

At Texas A&M, Sarah Schobert is an equine lecturer and horse judging coach.

“We’ve now raised an additional $25 million to be impactful in different areas both the Hildebrand Equine Complex potentially or additional research funding, additional research activities, as well as teaching activities and extensions,” said Sarah Schobert, equine lecturer, horse judging coach.

Schobert said extensions of the equine science institute includes community outreach and providing educational opportunities at the youth and adult level.

“It gives me more opportunities to help my students go out in the field, bring in more speakers from the outside that are doing the things in the industry right now and are at their top level,” said Schobert.

Schobert said the institute will help her recraft class materials and lectures and get students excited again about learning.

“Just making sure that everybody has the tools to be educated in their own field and that we’re a helpful player to everybody being successful whether it’s their businesses or just some 4H groups as well and their continued establishment and looking for the next generation of horsemen as well,” said Schobert.

“All of these different entities are very equine centric, and our goal is to try and bring them together so we can serve under one umbrella and elevate ourselves,” said Dr. Lamb.

Schobert said the funding for the institute will allow for a new faculty position handle student engagement.

