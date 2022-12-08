Alleged 'porch pirates' arrested in College Station, police show off items

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas duo is in trouble for allegedly taking packages from doorsteps in College Station, police said Thursday.

A tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrests of 41-year-old Kenneth McIntyre of Bryan and 48-year-old Jennifer Tinkham of Normangee.

College Station police showed off the alleged haul in a Facebook post.

“This citizen was able to follow the suspects while giving a description of the suspects and their vehicle until officers were able to stop them,” College Station police said in a social media post.

“... This is another great example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” the post said. “Suggestions would be to invest in a doorbell camera or security camera to help deter some of these thefts.”

McIntyre and Tinkman are facing theft charges.

25 News will provide additional details if they become available.

