Pilot dead, 5 critical after overnight plane crash in Madisonville

(Source: MGN)
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jun 14, 2021
MADISONVILLE, TX — The FAA and NTSB are investigating, after a deadly overnight plane crash in Madisonville.

According to Madisonville's Chief of Police, dispatch received a call about the crash around 12 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived at the Madisonville Regional Airport to find a single small-engine plane had crashed about 200 feet from the landing strip.

Police say say six people were on board the plane. The victim who died has been identified as the pilot.

