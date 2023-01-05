Watch Now
Oops, Sorry Coach: Texas A&M game delayed because of forgotten uniforms

AP
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 22:10:00-05

Wednesday night’s Texas A&M and Florida Southeastern Conference (SEC) battle was delayed because the Aggies left their game jerseys at the hotel.

Texas A&M received a technical. Florida went up 1-0, and a staff member returned to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms.

