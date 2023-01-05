Oops, Sorry Coach: Texas A&M game delayed because of forgotten uniforms

Wednesday night’s Texas A&M and Florida Southeastern Conference (SEC) battle was delayed because the Aggies left their game jerseys at the hotel.

Texas A&M was assessed a technical foul, with the game also being delayed, because they left their uniforms at the hotel pic.twitter.com/k20wkXX8gB — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 5, 2023

Texas A&M received a technical. Florida went up 1-0, and a staff member returned to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms.