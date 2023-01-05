Oops, Sorry Coach: Texas A&M game delayed because of forgotten uniforms

Wednesday night’s Texas A&M and Florida Southeastern Conference (SEC) battle was delayed because the Aggies left their game jerseys at the hotel.
Texas A&M was assessed a technical foul, with the game also being delayed, because they left their uniforms at the hotel pic.twitter.com/k20wkXX8gB— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 5, 2023
Texas A&M received a technical. Florida went up 1-0, and a staff member returned to the hotel to retrieve the uniforms.
Jimmy Dykes explains how a team could ever forget their jerseys and not realize it until the game is about to start, before saying, "I've never seen it before. We'll probably never see it again." pic.twitter.com/5ZEswuBSWh— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2023