COLLEGE STATION, TX — College Station police are on scene right now of a crash that has left one person dead.

Officers responded to the area of Rock Prairie and Welborn Rd. just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police say a vehicle was turning left when a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed hit them head on.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The people inside the vehicle are expected to be okay.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.