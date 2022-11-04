Watch Now
Madison County Sheriff's Office spreads extra love this holiday season with Blue Santa program

Posted at 3:26 AM, Nov 04, 2022
MADISONVILLE, TEXAS — Now that ‘spooky season’ is behind us, the colder holidays are on many people’s minds.

The giving and receiving time of the year can be stressful for some who are struggling to make ends meet.

That’s why the folks at the Madison County Sheriff's Office are doing their best to make a difference this year with their Operation Blue Santa.

”You see people celebrating with gifts and big meals but some people just can’t,” Calicia Kampf, a patrol sergeant said. “It's the prime season to show everybody love and kindness.”

The Office is accepting donations of everyday needs like cleaning supplies, baby formula, drinks like Ensure and of course toys to give out to community members.

If you know someone who needs a little extra love this holiday season, you can nominate them by calling (936) 218-6884 or by emailing Kampf at calicia.kampf@madisoncountytx.org.

