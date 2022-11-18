Local health partners gift Thanksgiving baskets to hospice in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For many, the holidays are a time to come together with loved ones and celebrate over a meal. Here in the Brazos Valley, health partners are working to make that possible for more families this Thanksgiving.

“Last year we gave out just one basket per hospice,” said Makayla Troyer, Visiting Angels. “They got to choose one family to gift it to, one of their hospice patients. This year, we decided to go bigger so we are doing two baskets per hospice for Thanksgiving, so they get to choose two families instead of one.”

Over a dozen health sponsors and community members came together to create Thanksgiving baskets to gift to local hospice.

With this being the third year in a row for making the baskets, they all wanted to make a bigger impact.

“It’s kind of hard to choose one family and it’s still kind of hard to choose two families and so they get to gift that to two of their hospice families for Thanksgiving so they can have a warm meal to eat with their family,” said Troyer.

Sponsors for this year’s Thanksgiving baskets are: All Heart, Angels Care, Bluebonnet, Broadmoor Place, City Ambulance, Encompass Impatient Rehab, Health Request, MirCare Consultant, Senator Schwertner, Signature Care 24 Er, Sotera, Sodalis, and Visiting Angels.

Each basket includes all the fixings to make a complete thanksgiving meal along with an H-E-B gift card.

“They provide even just a basket or just a blanket,” said Troyer. “They get all the fixings with their Thanksgiving meal, so it comes with a ham and all the sides and even some decorations to decorate their table so it can feel like Thanksgiving for them.”

Local health partners and community sponsors will gather again come December 15 for their Christmas basket giveaway for local home health services.