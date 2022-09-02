Hearne rapper now charged with 2 counts of capital murder

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Hearne resident who's been booked in the Brazos County Detention Center for several months has now been connected with the homicide of two people in Bryan.

Jaime Jay Serna, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

Officers were able to collect evidence through a YouTube rap music video that appeared to be made by the defendant, in which the artist brags about killing two people.

According to a probable cause statement issued Friday, Bryan police detectives have been investigating an August 2021 homicide for more than a year now. Jace Harris, 18, and Wilbert Cruz, 20, were found shot to death on Aug. 18, 2021 inside a vehicle located at Bryan's Henderson Park.

As police interviewed the young men's family members, they were made aware of a person who had a dispute with some of the victims that went by the nicname "Dracojay," the report says.

Officers were then directed to a rap music video on YouTube titled "Dracojayy8 Biggest OPP," in which the artist brandishes high powered weapons and brags about killing two people. (EDITOR’S NOTE : Content warning for anyone who seeks out this video on YouTube.com: weapon and drug imagery, references to violence, predominant use of foul language and racial slurs.)

Officers eventually connected the name 'Dracojay' to Serna.

Witnesses informed police that Serna had texted and spoken about killing two people, even specifying Henderson Park.

Detectives were able to match ballistics from the homicides to a Romanian Draco AK variant pistol connected to Serna and his family.

Serna had already been booked in the Brazos County Jail since December on numerous felony charges out of both Brazos and Robertson County, including several aggravated assault charges, an aggravated robbery charge, and home burglary charges.

Now, Serna is charged also with capital murder of two persons. A full bond amount has not been set, though it previously was $415,000.