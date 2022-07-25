Fundraising effort tied to College Station 8-month-old who died a year ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's been one year to date since Bella, an 8-month-old foster child living in College Station, died from complications arising from RSV.

In honor of Bella's memory, her foster parents and birth father have teamed up together to fundraise for BCS Together, a nonprofit assisting the families through their journeys.

Monday morning, dozens of grownups and children gathered at the BCS Together offices in Bryan, where they enjoyed balloons, snacks, outdoor games and goodies, and a visit from the Bryan Fire Department.

The public was encouraged to donate Bibles and children's shoes for the BCS Together closet.

