Deadly home fire under investigation in Bryan: 1 Killed

BRYAN, Texas — Firefighters and the Bryan Police Department are investigating a deadly house fire at 408 Pierce St. in Bryan, Chief Richard Giusti with the Bryan Fire Department said.

Emergency responders, including the Bryan Fire Department and Bryan Police Department, responded to reports of a home fire around 9:30pm Wednesday, Giusti said.

"Unfortunately during the search we found one deceased person upon fire control that was there," Giusti said. "Currently we're doing an investigation. There's no signs of anything nefarious right now or anything. But were doing the investigation to cross our T's and dot our I's."

Neighbors living next door to the scene of the fire said they smelled smoke and came outside to sirens and flashing lights.

"It was a smoky fire, a lot of that was contained when you opened the doors. It was a pretty hot fire," he said.

Fire Chief Guisti said the area would be temporarily blocked off for the next couple of hours as they wrap up their investigation and secure the scene.

Bryan Fire Department is on scene here of what I've been told is a structure fire on E. 22nd St. pic.twitter.com/0hYMmnf5FI — Garrett Hottle (@GKHottle) September 22, 2022

"On this fire here we didn't see any smoke alarms, and-we're still looking for that," Giusti said. "But it didn't seem like there were any smoke alarms in there. If that's the case, they could have saved the mans life."

Giusti went on to say he encourages the public to make sure they have working fire alarms in their homes.

"Make sure you're testing your batteries on smoke detectors," he said. "You don't think it could be you, but those fire alarms can save you and your families life."

As of Wednesday evening, Giusti said he could not comment on the cause of death. But that fire marshals, fire investigators and detectives with the Bryan Police Department are assisting in the investigation.