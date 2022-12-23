Bryan police participates in Impaired Driving Mobilization Program with TxDOT to reduce crashes

BRYAN, Texas — For the next couple of weeks, you will see more Bryan police officers around town.

Through a Texas Department of Transportation grant, Bryan Police are working to reduce crashes in highly populated areas where TxDOT is seeing a need for more patrol.

“It focuses on reducing car crashes that involve serious bodily injuries or fatalities,” said Kole Taylor, public information officer, Bryan Police Department. “They are usually specific as to a certain traffic offense. We’ve done them before for speeding and wearing seatbelts.”

Over just 10 days during the 2020 Christmas holiday, Texas DPS arrested more than 600 people for DWIs.

“There are more officers out and the officers participating in this grant process aren’t necessarily responding to calls for service like all of our patrol guys,” Taylor said. "Their specific goal is to deter intoxicated and impaired drivers.”

Taylor with Bryan PD says a TxDOT grant allows an additional two to three officers per shift in highly populated areas, equaling a total of 12 to 20 officers on the road at a given time.

“Especially during the holidays, there’s more people going to parties," Taylor said. "There’s a lot of college football on. Everyone’s just hanging out with family more so they may be drinking a little more thinking they’re okay to drive home and it’s usually not the case.

“We still recommend people designating a driver, taking advantage of all the rideshare programs in town, and just making the streets and roadways safe for everyone.”

TxDOT helps determine what areas Bryan PD will increase patrol. Some of those areas include Highway 6, North Earl Fwy, Boonville Road, University Dr., Texas Ave., 2818, Villa Maria Rd.

This specific grant is aiming to get drivers under the influence off the roads safely.