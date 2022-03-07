Watch
KRHD

Actions

Bryan police identify victim in Saturday’s fatal Highway 21 shooting

Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:04:12-05

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have identified a 20-year-old Texas man as the victim in a fatal shooting on Highway 21 early Saturday.

In a social media post, Bryan police said officers working near the 5800 block of East State Highway 21 — just before 2 a.m. Saturday — heard “multiple gunshots.”

Keyshawn Brown, 20, of Brenham, was then found with a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead after officers tried life-saving measures, police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No arrest has been announced.

“This does not appear to be a random shooting incident,” Bryan police said on Twitter. “Investigation is ongoing. We will release more information when it’s available.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019