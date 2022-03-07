Bryan police identify victim in Saturday’s fatal Highway 21 shooting

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police have identified a 20-year-old Texas man as the victim in a fatal shooting on Highway 21 early Saturday.

In a social media post, Bryan police said officers working near the 5800 block of East State Highway 21 — just before 2 a.m. Saturday — heard “multiple gunshots.”

Keyshawn Brown, 20, of Brenham, was then found with a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead after officers tried life-saving measures, police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No arrest has been announced.

“This does not appear to be a random shooting incident,” Bryan police said on Twitter. “Investigation is ongoing. We will release more information when it’s available.”