Brenham police officer placed on suspension, pending criminal investigation

A Brenham police officer has been placed on suspension, pending criminal investigation.

The Brenham Police Department was made aware that Officer Marley Mayo, 27, was under investigation over the weekend.

"It should be noted that these are allegations only, and no findings of guilt of any criminal offenses or department policy violations have been rendered to date," said Ron Parker, Brenham PD chief of police.

That investigation is on-going and being conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and as such, we must refer any questions regarding the details of that matter to their office so as not to interfere with their case."

Washington County Sheriff Otto H. Hanak confirmed the investigation is active and ongoing at this time, no further information related to the charges was given. Based on the Sheriff Department's investigation, Chief Parker has ordered an internal investigation into the matter as well.

"Based on the nature of the investigation and the allegations, the Chief of Police has placed the officer involved on Suspension, pending the completion of the criminal investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, and the completion of the Brenham Police Department’s internal affairs investigation," said Chief Parker.

No further information could be released at this time, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, in an effort to secure the integrity of this investigation.

"She has been temporarily relieved of all official duties and law enforcement authority until the matter is concluded," said Chief Parker.