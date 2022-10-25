Authorities investigating second drive-by shooting near home

Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday deputies responded to the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Road. Numerous rounds were fired from the street into the residence, said authorities.

"During the shooting, there were multiple people and a child inside the residence," said the sheriff's office. "This is the second time this month that shots were fired into this same residence."

Authorities said nobody was injured but they are searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ostiguin at 979-361-4955.