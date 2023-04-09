3 juveniles expected to 'fully recover' after late-night shooting in Bryan: Police

BRYAN, Texas — Three juveniles are expected to fully recover after a late-night shooting in Brazos County, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched near Andert Road and State Highway 21 on reports of a shooting, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered three juveniles had been injured and EMS provided medical attention immediately.

The boys had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to fully recover, police said.

Police said they quickly secured the area and then initiated an investigation into the incident.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office has since reported that while evidence suggests this was not a random event - there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (979)-361-4900, or anonymously via the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979)-775-8477.