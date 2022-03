SNOOK, Texas – Two people are dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Snook, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred about 2 p.m. on County Road 269 between Park Street and County Road 270, Texas DPS Trooper Justin Ruiz said.

Two occupants in the vehicles were flown to CHI Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, Ruiz said.

The names of the two deceased and two injured weren’t immediately released.