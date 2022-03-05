1 killed, Highway 21 shooting under investigation as homicide: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas - A fatal shooting on Highway 21 is now under investigation as a homicide.

In a social media post, Bryan police said officers working near the 5800 block of East State Highway 21 — just before 2 a.m. Saturday — heard “multiple gunshots.”

Officers found an individual with a gunshot wound. The subject died after officers tried life-saving measures, Bryan police said.

“This does not appear to be a random shooting incident,” Bryan police said on Twitter. “Investigation is ongoing. We will release more information when it’s available.”

