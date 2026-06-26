BREAKING: Killeen Police investigate pair of shootings Thursday night

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are looking for suspects in a pair of shootings Thursday night in Killeen.

In a post on its Facebook page, Killeen Police said the shootings happened around 8:40 p.m. near Herndon Drive and Huntsman Circle. Although this is not an active shooter situation, people living in the area are being asked to stay in their homes and report suspicious behavior to 911.

The post says two people were taken to the hospital. Police say three people are believed to be involved in the shooting, but they are still looking for the third person.

We'll continue following this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

