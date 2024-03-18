Killeen Firefighters return home and reflect on what they experienced in the Panhandle

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen fire fighters have returned home from the Panhandle where they've been battling the Smokehouse Creek fire.

On Friday, six firefighters sat down and talked about their experience in helping to tame the flames.

Some firefighters put in 18-hour days during their deployment.

They shared their experiences dealing first-hand with losses of land and cattle in the area.

"We use field maps and we would go around and mark like damage houses like whether its damage or total loss, we did that through the night and at the end I liked zoom out and it was just all yellow," firefighter Jeremiah Combs said, who was deployed for 11 days. "It was all like destroyed home, destroyed home, destroyed home, very vast area of that so like you really saw the impact on that community."

As part of Texas Helping Texas, the firefighters are encouraging you to donate to the fire-ravaged communities.

They are needing things like hay, feed, milk replacer, and monetary donations.

For relief resources for the Texas Panhandle wildfires, visit the Texas AgriLife Extension here.