Humane Society of Central Texas to kick off Empty the Shelters campaign

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas has been posting to social media a lot lately, saying that they are in Code Red or running out of room to house dogs. This is not uncommon among shelters nationwide.

"Right now is a horrible and challenging time for our nation's animal shelters," Brittany Schlactar with the Bissell Pet Foundation told 25 News.

"They are so crowded with deserving pets waiting to find loving homes."

The Bissell Pet Foundation brought back their quarterly Empty the Shelters campaign to help.

"We see about 1,200 adoptions per day during our quarterly events," Schlactar said.

"Texas has some incredible animal shelters with so many pets, so it's our hope that thousands of pets will go home during this event."

"It certainly helps us a whole lot," said Brooke Farrell with the Humane Society of Central Texas.

"The last Empty the Shelter adoption event we participated in, our numbers for adoptions were actually so much better than they usually are."

The campaign offers grants to the shelter for each adoption, allowing each dog to be taken home for a low price or even free during the first two weeks of October.

"With having 180 dogs on site, we have 180 personalities," Farrell said.

"We are certain to be able to match you with the right personality for your family."

For anyone not ready to take a pet home, there are many other ways to help.

"There are so many opportunities to make a difference for these animals, whether it's fostering or other volunteer opportunities," Schlactar said.

"Shelters need all the help they can get right now."

The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

They've also recently started new Sunday hours which are now 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.