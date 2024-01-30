How Taylor Swift can make it to the Super Bowl after her Tokyo concert

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story will add a chapter in the Super Bowl, which will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

The superstar will have to hurry back from Tokyo if she wants to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift's next leg of The Eras Tour kicks off on Feb. 7 in Japan. Her final show in Tokyo starts at around 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Feb. 10. Swift's shows usually last around three hours, which means it will likely end at 9 p.m.

There is a 17-hour time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, meaning her concert will end around 4 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday.

According to Travel Math, a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is around 12 hours.

If Swift leaves the stadium and arrives at the airport around 10 p.m., and takes her private jet, she could land in Las Vegas that Saturday night, about 24 hours before the game.

That would give her plenty of time to get checked into her hotel and rest up for the big game on Sunday.

This story was originally published by Courtney Shaw at Scripps News Cleveland

