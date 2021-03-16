Wrong-way crash leaves one dead in Hill County

HILL COUNTY — On Monday, March 15, at approximately 11:30 am, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on SH 174 near CR 1104, just west of Blum.

According to Sgt. Ryan Howard, a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound swerved into the northbound lane to prevent crashing into the rear of another truck tractor semi-trailer that was making a left turn onto CR 1104.

As the truck tractor semi-trailer tried to return to the southbound lane, it struck a Chevrolet traveling northbound.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet, 38-year-old Bruce Jernigan Jr. of Kopperl was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Sgt. Howard advises people to not drive beyond their limitations and that slowing down gives you more time to react and allows you to see what’s ahead.