The Waco Fire Department is assisting Crawford units with a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment.

The crash is at the intersection of Cattle Dr. and Cedar Rock Parkway, just outside of Crawford.

No other information was made available.

MUTUAL AID VEHICLE RESCUE - Cattle Dr. / Cedar Rock Parkway. @WacoTXFire units assisting Crawford units with an MVC with entrapment. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) July 1, 2021

