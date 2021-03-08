Menu

No injuries reported after train hit an 18-wheeler two miles north of Plantersville

Posted at 8:03 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 10:52:41-05

PLANTERSVILLE, TX — No injuries were reported after a train hit an 18-wheeler in Grimes County just 2 miles north of Plantersville, Texas.

The initial call came in at 7:40 Monday morning when an 18-wheeler was trying to cross the tracks.

It was a Union Pacific railroad that was involved in the incident and it is not considered a hazmat situation.

The accident occurred when an 18 wheeler stopped on the train tracks, it is still unknown as to why the truck was stopped on the tracks.

The trailer of the 18-wheeler was stopped on the tracks when the train hit the trailer. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The railway company is on the way to the scene at this time.

