Tipped over 18-wheeler carrying sulfuric acid shuts down part of I-45 in Leon County

LEON COUNTY — A tipped over 18-wheeler carrying 29,000 pounds of Sulfuric Acid has shut down both lanes of I-45 in Leon County.

The 18-wheeler tipped onto its side at mile marker 156 on southbound I-45.

There is a danger of an ammonia leak but it is unknown if there is a leak happening now.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted to SH 75 while northbound traffic is being rerouted to OSR SH 75.

Pullover areas and rest areas in the vicinity have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Bryan Fire Department Hazardous Materials team is en route to the scene.

No other information was made available.