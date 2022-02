Woodway and Waco firefighters responded to a fire that caused major damage to Midway Automotive.

The fire departments responded to an early morning fire that engulfed the majority of the business.

"While there were no injuries and firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it had a chance to spread to other structures, a significant amount of damage was still done," said the Woodway Public Safety Department. "Please keep Midway Automotive's employees in your thoughts."