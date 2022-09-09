Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Woman who suffers from dementia missing in Laguna Park area

305129124_417845757114694_6664771196036973705_n.jpg
BCSO
305129124_417845757114694_6664771196036973705_n.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:34:38-04

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing Bosque County woman who suffers from dementia and other health issues.

The Bosque County Sheriff's office said authorities are searching for Brenda Boyd in the Laguna Park area, she was last seen walking out of the entrance of Soldiers Bluff park with her dog on a leash and has not been seen since.

Boyd was wearing a light-colored shirt, straw hat, and possibly jeans when she went missing. Her dog is a blonde Cocker Spaniel.

"We ask that everyone in the area be watchful and report any sightings that may lead to her being located," said authorities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019