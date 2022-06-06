Woman facing felony charges after trespassing Texas SpaceX facility to 'speak to Elon Musk'

A 20-year-old woman is facing felony charges she was found roaming around the SpaceX facility in Brownsville and said she "wanted to speak to Elon Musk," according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday, June 1, deputies responded to the SpaceX Stargate Facility in reference to a trespasser. Security told deputies that a woman, Nivea Rose Parker, was roaming around the fifth floor of the High Bay #1 building.

Parker is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but told authorities she was an employee of SpaceX and that she wanted to speak to Elon Musk.

"During the preliminary investigation, Deputies discovered Ms. Parker was not an employee of Space X and had entered the premises at approximately 5:30pm according to surveillance cameras," said the sheriff's office.

Parker tried to evade detention on foot, but was captured, according to authorities.

She is charged with assault on a public servant, criminal trespass, and evading arrest.