'Wolf Moon' to hang over Central Texas for 3 nights

Monday night marks the first full moon of winter, according to NASA.

This moon is also called the Wolf Moon.

The Maine Farmer's Almanac says the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States named the first full Moon of winter the Wolf Moon, from the packs of wolves that howled hungrily outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter.

It is also known as the Ice Moon.

NASA says the Wolf Moon will appear Monday evening at 5:48 p.m. CST.

The Moon will appear full for about three days, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.