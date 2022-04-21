Win $10,000 eating tacos in Texas for the summer

We all love Taco Tuesday, but one company is saying Taco Tuesday every day!

Favor, a delivery service, will grant a Texas resident the title of Chief Taco Officer who will travel throughout the state documenting their experiences eating the famous Mexican staple!

The CTO will receive free accommodation, food, Favor swag, and $10,000.

The experience takes place from June 2022-July 31, 2022.

To be considered you must create a short clip explaining why you should be the CTO and why you're excited about this opportunity. From there, your video must be posted tagging the company.

Favor will take it from there and will notify the finalist!

The deadline to apply is May 12 and you must be a Texas resident and over 21 years of age.

Visit their website for additional details on the experience, rules, and how to apply to be the first-ever CTO!