Willie Nelson to perform at O’Rourke campaign rally in Austin

Credit: REUTERS/Erich Schlegel
Willie Nelson, his son Lukas Nelson and then-U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke sang at 2018 campaign event in Austin.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 15:52:59-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Willie Nelson is performing in Austin in support of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Headlining his Vote 'Em Out rally, Nelson has publicly supported O'Rourke throughout the years - including during his 2018 senatorial bid.

The free event is set for 2 p.m. at the Moontower Saloon located in south Austin.

This summer, the El Paso native joined Nelson onstage at his annual Fourth of July picnic celebration.

Nelson has a long history of supporting the Democratic party - including former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

