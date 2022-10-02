Willie Nelson to perform at O’Rourke campaign rally in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Willie Nelson is performing in Austin in support of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Headlining his Vote 'Em Out rally, Nelson has publicly supported O'Rourke throughout the years - including during his 2018 senatorial bid.

The free event is set for 2 p.m. at the Moontower Saloon located in south Austin.

This summer, the El Paso native joined Nelson onstage at his annual Fourth of July picnic celebration.

Nelson has a long history of supporting the Democratic party - including former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.