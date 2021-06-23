Wheat proves resilient and profitable for Texas farmers in 2021

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Meanwhile, as oil and gas production in Texas continues to trend upward, state wheat production is expected to have around average to slightly below average results.

Texas wheat producers planted 5 and a half million acres of wheat for the 2021 season. However, the crops faced a number of challenges during the season... including drought, fungal diseases, the Arctic blast, and La Niña, which brought erratic rainfall to certain areas of the Lone Star State.

Despite many of the challenges, however, wheat producers are still expected to see a profit for their labors.

"It's going to be, in my perspective, favorable to the producers given what the crop has faced this year and also, if we consider the relatively high prices that wheat is having in the market these days, I think it's something the farmers have been waiting for a long time to happen." shared Fernando Guillen, small grains & oilseed crops specialist at Texas A&M AgriLife.

Guillen adds that things could have been a lot worse this year... Many of the wheat crops were able to overcome many of the challenges presented to producers.

