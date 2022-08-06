West Texas sergeant indicted for indecency with child by contact

A West Texas sergeant has been arrested on an indictment for indecency with a child by contact.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said on July 18 Lorenzo Adan Morales was terminated from the sheriff's office on Friday.

"He had been employed with the agency for 13 years, most recently working as a supervisor at the Downtown Jail Facility," said the sheriff's office.

Jail records state that the incident took place on Oct. 14 of 2014.

Morales was released on a $5,000 bond on the day of his arrest, according to records.