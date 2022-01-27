West Texas school official recognized for actions in October school bus crash

A West Texas school official is being recognized for miraculously getting 30 students off of a school bus moments before it was struck by an 18-wheeler in October.

Texas DPS recognized Loraine ISD Superintendent Dustin Anders for his actions on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Anders was transporting students by bus on IH-20 when the bus suddenly lost power while crossing a bridge, according to DPS.

"Anders pulled the bus as far right as he could but was unable to get clear of the main traffic lane due to the bridge’s guardrail," said DPS. "He was able to get all 30 students off the bus to safety just moments before the bus was struck by an 18-wheeler."

No one was injured due to Anders' "divisive actions," according to DPS.

The DPS Regional Director’s Award recognizes any private citizen or personnel of another agency that provides assistance in the performance of his or her duties.

“We are honored to recognize Mr. Anders,” said DPS’ Northwest Texas Regional Director, J.C. Longway. “His quick response to dangerous circumstances, resulted in protecting his treasured passengers from severe injury and potential loss of life. This award is a small token of our appreciation for his commitment to the safety of his students.”