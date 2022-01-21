West Texas Rehab gears up for annual telethon & auction

Every year, 25 News is proud to recognize the impactful and life-changing physical rehabilitation happening at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

The facility helps so many Texas families that have nowhere else to turn at some of life's most challenging moments.

As West Texas puts it:

"The West Texas Rehabilitation Center is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that was founded in 1953 as a facility to treat children with cerebral palsy.On a daily basis, our staff works together as an integrated team to provide a wide array of services including outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, orthotics, prosthetics, and hospice care."

Now, West Texas Rehab proudly serves thousands of children and adults in three different locations across West Texas and supports more than three hundred employees.

This year, the Martin family is the focus of our story ahead of the center's 52nd telethon and auction slated for Saturday night in Abilene.

For more info, please scan this QR code and enjoy the fun Saturday!