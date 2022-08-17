Watch Now
WATCH: Unconscious man saved by police in Texas seconds before truck engulfed in flames

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Aug 17, 2022
The McKinney Police Department shared a jarring video of officers who pulled out an unconscious man seconds before a truck was engulfed in flames.

Police said around 12:20 p.m. on July 5 a pickup truck slammed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and burst into flames.

The police department shared a detailed account of what the scene was like for officers who responded.

"The driver is knocked unconscious," said police. "The doors are jammed and won't budge. Right away, several McKinney Police Officers jump into action, along with a witness, to work to free the victim from the burning truck."

Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens, Cody Minwell, and Brad Williams pulled the man out just in time, according to their supervisor Sgt. Aaron Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said had they now worked so swiftly to rescue the victim, he is certain the outcome would have been very different.

"We are also thankful to the witness (seen in this video) who stopped to help," said police. "We have spoken with him to express our gratitude for his courageous actions that night."

