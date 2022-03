CORPUS CRISTI, Texas — We don't talk about Bruno... pero what about Jose?

The Walmart employee in Corpus Cristi has gone viral after a post with ice cream "froze" a different kind of attention over the weekend.

"I'll take him & all the ice cream gracias!!" wrote one admirer.

No reports have been made of any accepted marriage proposals.

The post has hit over 20,000 shares on Facebook.