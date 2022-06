Waco police have been searching for a missing 25-year-old woman whose family is worried for her.

Police said Kelia Kelly was last seen around 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, after she was seen leaving Providence Hospital.

"Her family is worried for her and would like her to return home," said Waco police. "They also say she struggles with mental health."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.