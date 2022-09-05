Waco police looking for 52-year-old missing for one week

Waco police are looking for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Police said Shana Milus has been missing since Monday, August 29, and was last seen around the 1100 Block of 62nd Street.

"Milus is hard of hearing so it’s difficult for her to communicate," said police.

Milus was reportedly wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and multi-color shoes and was seen carrying a black and white purse and a black Dollar General grocery bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or 911.