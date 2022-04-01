Waco police arrest registered sex offender posing as 14-year-old girl in YouTube video

Waco police have arrested an already registered sex offender after he was featured in a video online posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Brian May was arrested after detectives were made aware of a YouTube video circulating online of him "posing as a 14-year-old girl trying to expose sexual predators."

May is charged with violation of his sex offender registration requirements and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the police department.

"The creator of the YouTube video has not contacted the Waco Police Department and we encourage him to do so as detectives look for additional evidence," said police.

Waco police said the actions in the video are "risky operations even for trained professionals."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4375.

"... we want community members to report these concerns to allow our officers [to] take the proper precautions to conduct a full and thorough investigation for a prosecutable case and for everyone’s safety," said Waco police.