Waco native, military hero Ira Walton dies at age 99

A Waco native and military hero who served in three wars throughout 30-years of service died on Thursday at age 99.

Ira Walton earned two bronze stars in his military career but also collected numerous medals while playing table tennis at the National Veterans Golden Age Games. According to Walton's daughter, he passed peacefully at Ascension Providence Hospital.

When he got the draft notice for World War II Walton was making ladies' hats in Waco, according to Vantage Point. He was one of the first African Americans to fly a plane in combat.

"As we mourn his earthly departure, our hearts rejoice in honor of a life well-lived," said family member, LaQuinta Renae Pollard on Friday. "He loved his family and this country, serving both with great pride and joy. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him."

Pollard said details on a memorial service will be addressed in the coming days.

"Thank you in advance for your prayers, kind words, and warm thoughts during our time of bereavement," said Pollard on behalf of Walton's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.