Waco issues mandatory water restrictions for residents, businesses

The City of Waco has issued mandatory restrictions for residents and businesses to follow starting Wednesday, July 13.

The restrictions are in accordance with a Drought Contingency Plan to conserve available water supply in the city as Lake Waco water levels continue to decline and the region faces advanced stages of drought, according to the announcement.

“Lake Waco is a regional water source for our area, making it vital to protect the supply in the future. Due to its continued decline in water level, we are implementing these measures now to reduce the likelihood of enacting more significant water restrictions later in 2022,” said City Manager Ford.

There are four stages in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, the current conditions have initiated stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan which means a maximum of two outdoor watering days per week are allowed for customers.

“We all play a part in water conservation and ensuring we are responsible for our water usage," said Mayor Dillon Meek. "Reducing outdoor watering will allow for the City’s water system to recharge as well as reduce stress on Lake Waco, the region’s primary water supply.”

Waco customers must follow the mandatory watering schedule for the city, which is based on the last digit of your meter service address, according to the City of Waco.

"All landscaping and outdoor water use is prohibited from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.," said the city. "In addition, water runoff extending past 10 feet of the property is considered excessive watering and prohibited. Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000."